This Online Service Lets You Book Your Dream Vacation Home

While there's no shortage of chic hotels in London (there's a reason why The Savoy remains one of the city's most celebrated landmarks), sometimes you crave something unique and different, whether it's your first jaunt across the pond or your fifth. Enter Onefinestay. For the uninitiated, the online vacation home rental service is like a high-end Airbnb, offering hotel-caliber amenities like 24/7 concierge access, fresh linens, and newly stocked toiletries.

What's more, the homes themselves are something to behold. Onefinestay's portfolio of properties—currently in London, New York City, L.A., Paris, Rome, and soon, Miami—features gorgeous architecture and sleek interiors. Plus, guests never even need to interact with the owner: A concierge greets you upon arrival and hands you an iPhone pre-loaded with travel recommendations (and a local data plan to boot). A housekeeping staff will even stock your fridge with groceries for an additional fee, if you so desire.

Courtesy Onefinestay

"It's a new kind of hospitality, with world-class services at exceptional homes in our favorite cities," brand director Miranda Cresswell tells InStyle. "Each one is selected for its character, location, design, and that all-important 'sense of place.' We want you to feel like a citizen of the world wherever you are, whether you're finding your way home without a map, jogging alongside locals in your neighborhood, or cooking and sharing a meal in a beautiful kitchen."

Courtesy Onefinestay

Each home is sparsely decorated and devoid of personal belongings (things like clothing and family photos are removed and then returned to their rightful place once the guest departs), so you can feel free to make the space your own—at least until your vacation is over. And, just like a hotel, if you ever need anything during your stay (more pillows, a maid service, a cookie on your pillow), you can ring up the staff. Head to onefinestay.com to learn more. Prices range from $170 per night to $1,500-plus.