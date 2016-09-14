We Discovered London's Secret Shopping Spot: Lamb's Conduit Street

There's no shortage of must-stop shops in London. We've already shared our lists of editor-approved picks for shopping like a local and sightseeing like a cool kid in England's culture-filled hub, but one quiet lane in particular is worthy of a chunk of your time while visiting: Lamb's Conduit Street. From British-made leather shoes to rare wines and every trinket and staple item in between, this stretch of shops and restaurants offers a unique selection of classically English options that pack a contemporary twist. Check out five of the street's can't-miss spots below.