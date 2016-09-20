Georgia May Jagger Shares Her 3 Favorite London Spots

With those 'gram-friendly red phone booths and His Royal Cuteness Prince George , our sibling across the pond doesn't lack for charm. And while you can feel the excitement of the city's young creatives turning everything from the art scene to the culinary world upside down, the equally palpable hum of history is what makes this capital truly one of a kind.

When it comes to impossibly cool British It girls, Georgia May Jagger is definitely at the top of our list—and with good reason. At the ripe young age of 24, the professional beautiful person-slash-designer (and progeny of supermodel Jerry Hall and Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger) has fronted fashion campaigns for English brands from Pepe Jeans to Vivienne Westwood, and her trademark gap-toothed smile helped land her a beauty contract with Rimmel London. Suffice it to say, the born-and-bred Londoner knows all about life on the other side of the pond—which is why we asked for her top three places to eat, shop, and wander aimlessly. Scroll through below to see her picks.