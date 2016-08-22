10 Can't-Miss London Stores to Shop Like a Local

With those gram-friendly red phone booths and His Royal Cuteness Prince George, our sibling across the pond doesn’t lack for charm. But this month—with London Fashion Week and the London Design Festival—England's hub has enough going on to push FOMO levels sky-high. And while you can feel the excitement of the city's young creatives turning everything from the art scene to the culinary world upside down, the equally palpable hum or history is what makes this capital truly one of a kind—in addition to its shopping scene. The city's best stores stock so many ace finds—from posh printed frocks to tickety-boo teapots—you'll spend months saying, "Oh, this? I picked it up in London." Scroll down for 10 editor-approved shops that you won't want to miss.

RELATED: How 12 Celebs Style Their Leather Jackets