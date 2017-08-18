Laguna Beach: A Summer Playground for Artsy Bohemians and World Jet-Setters Alike    

I discovered Laguna Beach about 13 years ago when InStyle did a cover story with Charlize Theron at the then brand new Montage Hotel, and I’ve been going back ever since. Located in Orange County, midway between Los Angeles and San Diego, this gem of a beach town makes for an easy weekend getaway.

In the early 1900s, the area was accessible only by a winding canyon road but was still a favorite locale for silent filmmakers and Plein Air painters who loved its rolling hills, endless sunshine, rugged coastline and turquoise waters.

RELATED: The Most Quoted Line from Laguna Beach, According to Kristin Cavallari

In the 1960s, Laguna became a bohemian community where surfers and hippies mingled with artists and writers. In more recent years, since the opening of some of the finest resort hotels in the state, the area has also become a bit of a playground for well heeled tourists from all over the world.

Here are some or my favorite places to stay, eat, and shop as well as a few great things not to miss!

Watch: How to Pack a Suitcase for a Long Weekend

Where to Stay Montage Laguna Beach Courtesy Montage Laguna Beach THE RITZ CARLTON LAGUNA NIGUEL Courtesy The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel MONARCH BEACH RESORT Courtesy Monarch Beach Resort 1 of 3 Advertisement

Where to Shop Aris Courtesy Aris Boutique THE SHOP Courtesy The Shop. Laguna Beach VERTIGO Courtesty Vertigo Home 1 of 3 Advertisement

Where to Eat SELANNE STEAK TAVERN Courtesty Selanne Steak Tavern THREE SEVENTY COMMON Courtesy Three Seventy Common Broadway by Amar Santana Courtesy Broadway by Amar Santana 1 of 3 Advertisement