Kristin Cavallari Takes Us Behind the Scenes of Her Miami Weekend

Music festival season may be a few months away, but this past weekend in Miami, it was all about the food. Along with a slew of other lifestyle gurus, Hills alum Kristin Cavallari attended the annual South Beach Food & Wine Festival to host a rosé happy hour with Whispering Angel in honor of her forthcoming cookbook, True Roots, and presumably her husband Jay Cutler's recent trade to the Miami Dolphins, among other things. Other activities on her weekend agenda included an all-day cooking demo hosted by nightclub owner David Grutman, with a thumping soundtrack by Alesso.

Here, Cavallari shares her top moments from SOBEWFF, because what happens in Miami doesn't necessarily stay there.