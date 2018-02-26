Kristin Cavallari Takes Us Behind the Scenes of Her Miami Weekend
Music festival season may be a few months away, but this past weekend in Miami, it was all about the food. Along with a slew of other lifestyle gurus, Hills alum Kristin Cavallari attended the annual South Beach Food & Wine Festival to host a rosé happy hour with Whispering Angel in honor of her forthcoming cookbook, True Roots, and presumably her husband Jay Cutler's recent trade to the Miami Dolphins, among other things. Other activities on her weekend agenda included an all-day cooking demo hosted by nightclub owner David Grutman, with a thumping soundtrack by Alesso.
VIDEO: 4 Healthy & Tasty Desserts
Here, Cavallari shares her top moments from SOBEWFF, because what happens in Miami doesn't necessarily stay there.
CALM BEFORE THE STORM
"Finishing touches before heading downstairs to host a rosè happy hour."
NO GLAM SQUAD NEEDED
"Hair and makeup by yours truly. Heading to Miami for my cooking demonstration today!"
RELATED: Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler List Their Chicago Home for $4.7 Million
SNEAK PEEK
"Keeping my jewelry simple tonight with earrings and rings from my spring line for Uncommon James launching next week."
ALL DRESSED UP
"Gorgeous night and view at The W Fort Lauderdale."
COOKBOOK QUEEN
"Getting prepped for my demo. Today, I'm making roasted baby artichokes with a homemade aioli and my favorite spicy margarita."
LAST LOOK
"Cooking demo done! I had a blast, South Beach, now it's time to go home to my babies."
SNUG AS A BUG
"Changed into a comfy outfit for the plane ride back. Now, home sweet home. Until next time, Miami!"