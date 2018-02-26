Kristin Cavallari Takes Us Behind the Scenes of Her Miami Weekend

By Claire Stern
Updated: Apr 23, 2019 @ 3:35 pm
Courtesy of Kristin Cavallari

Music festival season may be a few months away, but this past weekend in Miami, it was all about the food. Along with a slew of other lifestyle gurus, Hills alum Kristin Cavallari attended the annual South Beach Food & Wine Festival to host a rosé happy hour with Whispering Angel in honor of her forthcoming cookbook, True Roots, and presumably her husband Jay Cutler's recent trade to the Miami Dolphins, among other things. Other activities on her weekend agenda included an all-day cooking demo hosted by nightclub owner David Grutman, with a thumping soundtrack by Alesso.

VIDEO: 4 Healthy & Tasty Desserts

 

Here, Cavallari shares her top moments from SOBEWFF, because what happens in Miami doesn't necessarily stay there.

Start Slideshow

1 of 8

CALM BEFORE THE STORM

Courtesy of Kristin Cavallari

"Finishing touches before heading downstairs to host a rosè happy hour."

Advertisement

2 of 8

NO GLAM SQUAD NEEDED

Courtesy of Kristin Cavallari

"Hair and makeup by yours truly. Heading to Miami for my cooking demonstration today!"

RELATED: Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler List Their Chicago Home for $4.7 Million

3 of 8

SNEAK PEEK

Courtesy of Kristin Cavallari

"Keeping my jewelry simple tonight with earrings and rings from my spring line for Uncommon James launching next week." 

Advertisement

4 of 8

ALL DRESSED UP

Courtesy of Kristin Cavallari

"Gorgeous night and view at The W Fort Lauderdale."

5 of 8

COOKBOOK QUEEN

Courtesy of Kristin Cavallari

"Getting prepped for my demo. Today, I'm making roasted baby artichokes with a homemade aioli and my favorite spicy margarita."

6 of 8

LAST LOOK

Courtesy of Kristin Cavallari

"Cooking demo done! I had a blast, South Beach, now it's time to go home to my babies."

Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 8

SNUG AS A BUG

Courtesy of Kristin Cavallari

"Changed into a comfy outfit for the plane ride back. Now, home sweet home. Until next time, Miami!"

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in Lifestyle

All Topics in Lifestyle

Advertisement