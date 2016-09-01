Knowing Another Language Makes You More Attractive

In a survey of 3,000 adults in U.S. and Britain, an overwhelming majority of respondents said they found people who can speak more than one language more attractive.

Seventy-one percent of Americans respondents found bilingualism très sexy, and 61 percent of British respondents concurred.

The survey, undertaken by language learning app Babbel, also found that about half of Americans fantasize about having a foreign romance. Fifty-three percent of American men admitted to the fantasy, and 49 percent of women did.

The younger the respondent, the more likely they revealed a desire to have a foreign fling: Seventy-one percent of people surveyed under the age of 45 said they have considered engaging in a foreign romance.

And in a survey about romance and language, you're practically required to ask people what they think the sexiest language in the world is.

The winner was French (quelle surprise), according to 41 percent of American respondents. But 38 percent also said that it doesn't get any sexier than hearing a French speaker converse in English with an accent, so if you don't speak the language maybe just practice the accent?

And last but not least, nine out of ten Americans surveyed said they would learn a new language for love.

So there you go: The next time you're ready to jet off on that vacation, take some time to pick up a few key phrases in the local language—you never know what may come of it.