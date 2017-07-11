This Island of Rescue Puppies Is a Dog Lover's Paradise

Just when you thought life didn’t get any better than a cat café, dog lovers have found a new paradise on this island filled with rescue puppies. Yes, it’s an actual place on the island of Providenciales in Turks and Caicos where you can go and play with a puppy on the beach.

Potcake Place, a dog rescue charity, lets visitors take their adoptable puppies to nearby beaches in the hopes that the human interaction and socialization will help them be more prepared when they find their forever home. Jane Parker-Rauw started the organization in 1997 as a way to get puppies off the streets. Since then, she’s gotten up to 500 puppies adopted each year, according to ABC News.

If you ever come to the Turks and Caicos make sure to stop by Potcake Place. They rescue puppies from all the islands and they are available to adopt or to just take for a walk 🐾🐶 #rescue #puppy #TurksandCaicos #vonzipper @vonzipper 👓 @triangl_swimwear 👙 A post shared by I z z y P o u l i n 🌴🌺 (@izzyisup) on Mar 22, 2015 at 9:53am PDT

VIDEO: 8 Lavish Gifts That Will Spoil Your Pet

Tourists can take out the puppies in the morning before the sand gets too hot for their little paws and play with them in the sun. And while it seems like every dog lover’s dream, it’s actually super beneficial for the animals as well.

taking this baby home in my carry on. #sorrybev #dreamsdocometrue #pup A post shared by allie johnson (@itsallieeee) on Jun 19, 2017 at 5:35pm PDT

“We would get a puppy … who would come in obviously scared of people,” Parker-Rauw told ABC News. “And after we send them out, you’ll suddenly see a puppy who was once cowering in a corner as soon as the door opens, they’re now up wagging their tail, greeting people.”

Beach kisses with my beach bae A post shared by Steph Gannon (@stephgannon) on Jul 7, 2017 at 9:35am PDT

RELATED: This Is the Best City in the World to Travel To

Do it for the puppies.