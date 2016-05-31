16 Stars Tell Us Where to Spot Them on Your Next Trip to N.Y.C.

Welcome to InStyle ♥'s New York! Throughout May, we're bringing you everything you need to know about New York City. Whether you're looking to dine at a Manhattan mainstay or soak up the nightlife scene, you'll leave feeling like a local. See everything we're loving about New York right now.
No one does New York quite like the stars do. Between red carpet premieres, restaurant openings, and designer shops on almost every corner, Manhattan is a constant hotspot for star-studded activities. Even when they're not hitting up the latest A-list events, celebrities like Jude Law, Chrissy Teigen, Nick Jonas, and more spend their time taking in the best that N.Y.C. has to offer, from trying out the trendiest 'gram-worthy food options to staying (or partying) at the hottest hotels. We asked 16 stars to dish on their favorite New York City staples—scroll down to find out their must-stop spots, and make plans to pop by on your next trip to the Big Apple.
RELATED VIDEO: See All the Celebrities Sitting Front Row at New York Fashion Week Fall 2018