8 Spots Where You'll Find All the Cool Kids in Downtown New York City

Welcome to InStyle ♥ New York! Throughout May, we're bringing you everything you need to know about downtown New York City. Whether you're looking to dine at a Manhattan mainstay or soak up the nightlife scene, you'll leave feeling like a local. See everything we're loving about New York right now . This story first appeared in InStyle’s May 2016 issue, available on newsstands and for digital download now.

Welcome to InStyle ♥ New York! Throughout May, we're bringing you everything you need to know about downtown New York City. Whether you're looking to dine at a Manhattan mainstay or soak up the nightlife scene, you'll leave feeling like a local. See everything we're loving about New York right now . This story first appeared in InStyle’s May 2016 issue, available on newsstands and for digital download now.

If you're among the record number of tourists flooding N.Y.C. this year, you need not set foot outside Downtown. This 4-square-mile patch boasts the city's best eats, boutiques, and waterfront strolling, along with abundant new selfie ops at the Renzo Piano-designed Whitney Museum in the Meatpacking District and Santiago Calatrava's $4 billion Oculus transit hub. From Chinatown to SoHo, the East Village to the Financial District, every neighborhood has its own personality—all the more reason to visit each one.

At the top of our list of must-stop-shops is Barneys New York’s recently-opened downtown location. Fashion and design fans alike are raving about the retailer's return to the spot where it was founded 90 years ago. A helix-like staircase ascends airy, open-plan floors showcasing tightly curated goods like art. When you're all shopped out (as if!), stop at Freds for small plates, a lighter take on the noted Uptown power-lunch spot.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Of course, there’s no shortage of restaurants, bars, cafes, and even workout studios to hit up while you’re downtown. Scroll down for eight of our favorite spots.