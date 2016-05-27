9 Spots to Take the Ultimate Instagram in Downtown New York City

Welcome to InStyle ♥ New York! Throughout May, we're bringing you everything you need to know about downtown New York City. Whether you're looking to dine at a Manhattan mainstay or soak up the nightlife scene, you'll leave feeling like a local. See everything we're loving about New York right now.

All month long, we’ve been dishing out our favorite editor-approved spots in Downtown New York City. We’ve already shared the bars and restaurants where you’ll find the cool kids, the must-stop shops to hit up for the ultimate designer finds, and the best salons to frequent for all of your beauty needs. But while there’s no denying that each and every recommendation is worthy of its own moment in your social feed, there are a few seriously picturesque public places that deserve to be documented, too.

From scenic parks and bridges to blogger-approved backdrops and street art, you don’t want to miss out on some of the best visuals that New York City's downtown has to offer. Keep scrolling for nine snap-worthy spots that will have your followers double-tapping in no time.