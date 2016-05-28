6 Pools That Will Help You Cool Off in New York City This Summer

Edward Menashy
Welcome to InStyle ♥ New York! Throughout May, we're bringing you everything you need to know about New York City. See what we're loving about New York right now.
Keeping cool in New York City during the summer months is no easy feat, especially for those among us unable to escape to The Hamptons or other cooler, water-heavy locales. Fortunately, the city is outfitted with a slew of chic pools perfect for toe dipping and cocktail sipping. Keep scrolling to find out where to escape when the temps threaten heat stroke.
