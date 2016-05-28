6 Pools That Will Help You Cool Off in New York City This Summer

If you prefer a beach outing to a pool day but don't necessarily want to leave the amenities of a rooftop pool behind for a jaunt to one of the real beaches outside Manhattan, find a happy medium at The Beach at Dream Downtown. Literally outfitted with a sand beach as well as a stunning pool, this hot spot provides the best of both worlds. The massive space atop the Dream Downtown hotel also boasts a full-service bar and all-day menu, private cabanas, and a multitude of chaise lounges. Day passes start at $55.

355 West 16th Street; dreambeach.club