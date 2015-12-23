Our Favorite French Shops That Bring Joie de Vivre to New York City!

Perk your ears as you walk the streets of New York City and you will undoubtedly hear much French being spoken. Some 75,000 French nationals call New York home, with most of them residing in the Big Apple. Lucky for us, these fabulous transplants bring with them art, music, fashion, effortless style, and a joie de vivre that is inimitably French.

Even better, many of these expats have opened loads of boutiques that celebrate that festive way of life. From patisseries that proffer jewel-like desserts to centuries-old shirtmakers who peddle iconic sweaters worn by sailors and artists alike, to food, food, food, New York is a haven of French-influenced shops that offer a slice of très jolie Paris. Here are a few of InStyle's favorites.