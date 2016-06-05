Chrissy Teigen's 3 Favorite Things to Eat in N.Y.C.

It's no small secret that Chrissy Teigen loves food. Her Snapchat icon is a pizza emoji. In her Instagram photo, she's gnawing on an ice cream bar. Scroll through her feed, and you'll be treated to mouthwatering snaps of grilled shrimp, seared duck breast, and abnormally-sized burritos—all of which can be written off as mere "research," due to the fact that Teigen helms a food blog, Delushious, and released a best-selling cookbook, Cravings ($15; amazon.com) in February (she's already hard at work on a follow-up). Suffice it to say, the model-slash-burgeoning lifestyle guru, who shares a cozy home in downtown N.Y.C. with husband John Legend, knows what she's talking about when it comes to the best dishes to order in the five boroughs. With that in mind, we asked for her top three picks. Get your plate ready for its close-up.