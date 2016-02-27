7 Heated Rooftop Bars Perfect for Waiting Out the Winter Chill

LOREN WOHL, COURTESY (2)
Got cabin fever? Us too. Instead of staying holed up indoors, try embracing the last few weeks of winter with a cozy fire, a warm drink, and sweeping views of the world’s most prominent skyline. We’ve put together a list of the swankiest rooftop bars in N.Y.C., so you can brave the elements in style. Read on for our seven picks.
Advertisement
Advertisement
4 of 7 Copyright 2016 © Bar SixtyFive at Rainbow Room. All Rights Reserved.
Bar Sixtyfive at Rainbow Room
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement