7 Heated Rooftop Bars Perfect for Waiting Out the Winter Chill

LOREN WOHL, COURTESY (2)
Arianna Friedman
Feb 26, 2016 @ 7:30 pm

Got cabin fever? Us too. Instead of staying holed up indoors, try embracing the last few weeks of winter with a cozy fire, a warm drink, and sweeping views of the world’s most prominent skyline. We’ve put together a list of the swankiest rooftop bars in N.Y.C., so you can brave the elements in style. Read on for our seven picks. 

1 of 7 Courtesy

The Lodge at Gallow Green

Attention cabin lovers: Your après-ski chalet awaits. Gallow Green’s seasonal Lodge offers an eclectic choice of seating arrangements, including bunk beds, a canoe, and even an antique railcar—plus enough mulled wine to keep you occupied for hours.  

542 West 27th St., mckittrickhotel.com

Press Lounge

Press Lounge

Bar to your left, jaw-dropping views of Times Square to your right. With its glass-walled interior space and enclosed canopy area (complete with plushy couches and faux fur throws), The Press Lounge offers a quiet respite in the midst of chaotic Midtown Manhattan.

653 11th Ave., thepresslounge.com

JIMMY at The James

JIMMY at The James

From the team that brought you The Skylark comes JIMMY, a rooftop bar that boasts 360-degree vistas, a fireplace, and a very extensive cocktail menu. Our personal favorite? The Grapes of Wrath, which calls for cucumber vodka, St-Germain, seltzer, and rosemary.

15 Thompson St., jimmysoho.com

Bar Sixtyfive at Rainbow Room

Bar Sixtyfive at Rainbow Room

Unwind with a drink, crafted by an in-house mixologist, and watch the sunset 850-feet above the world in one of New York’s most iconic buildings, Rockefeller Plaza (where Liz Lemon cut her teeth). Though a wraparound outdoor terrace does not technically qualify Sixtyfive as a rooftop bar, the sophisticated lounge offers unparalleled views of Manhattan.

30 Rockefeller Plaza, rainbowroom.com

Top of the Strand

Top of the Strand

Nested 21 floors above the Strand Hotel, a menagerie of tropical cocktails (think: Lychee martinis and Mai Tais) and sophisticated small plates awaits. With help from outdoor fireplaces and a glass retractable roof, the so-called “TOTS” stays toasty without compromising its epic view of the Empire State Building.

33 West 37th St., topofthestrand.com

Refinery Rooftop

Refinery Rooftop

Situated on top of the Refinery Hotel, the Rooftop features multiple indoor and outdoor seating sections. Grab yourself a signature cocktail (we’re fans of the Perfect Pear), a spot under the twinkling lights, and soak up the incredible skyline.

63 West 38th St., refineryhotelnewyork.com

Top of the Standard

Top of the Standard

With cascading chandeliers, private smoking lounges and floor-to-ceiling windows, The Top of the Standard, formally known as the Boom Boom Room, is the kind of bi-level bungalow Jay Gatsby would reserve for a night out. Leave your parka at coat check to free up room for dancing. 

848 Washington St., standardhotels.com

