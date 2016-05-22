The 7 Most Mouthwatering Brunch Spots in New York City

Welcome to InStyle ♥ New York! Throughout May, we're bringing you everything you need to know about New York City. See what we're loving about New York right now .

Welcome to InStyle ♥ New York! Throughout May, we're bringing you everything you need to know about New York City. See what we're loving about New York right now .

If breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day, then brunch is definitely the most important meal of the weekend. Let's be real: after a long night, there's no better feeling than digging into a heaping plate of scrambled eggs and guzzling down a Bloody Mary. And nobody knows this better than New Yorkers. With that in mind, we rounded up seven of our go-to places in the city and beyond (we're looking at you, Brooklyn), whether you're a local or just visiting for the weekend.