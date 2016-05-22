The 7 Most Mouthwatering Brunch Spots in New York City

Courtesy
Welcome to InStyle ♥ New York! Throughout May, we're bringing you everything you need to know about New York City. See what we're loving about New York right now.
If breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day, then brunch is definitely the most important meal of the weekend. Let's be real: after a long night, there's no better feeling than digging into a heaping plate of scrambled eggs and guzzling down a Bloody Mary. And nobody knows this better than New Yorkers. With that in mind, we rounded up seven of our go-to places in the city and beyond (we're looking at you, Brooklyn), whether you're a local or just visiting for the weekend.