7 Places to Visit on Your Next Trip to Chicago, According to Ikram Goldman

From Humboldt Park’s recent surge of vintage shops to Wicker Park’s mind-blowing culinary scene and Grant Park’s 25 Years of Lollapalooza extravaganza this month, the lakefront metropolis of Chicago has never felt so dynamic. See everything we're loving about the Windy City right now .

From Humboldt Park’s recent surge of vintage shops to Wicker Park’s mind-blowing culinary scene and Grant Park’s 25 Years of Lollapalooza extravaganza this month, the lakefront metropolis of Chicago has never felt so dynamic. See everything we're loving about the Windy City right now .

When she's not busy helming her namesake boutique, dressing Michelle Obama, or putting little-known designers on the fashion map (ehem, Prabal Gurung), Chicago's resident style maven Ikram Goldman is hitting the pavement, exploring everything her native city has to offer with her husband, Josh, and their twin sons, Aragon and Oberon, in tow. With that in mind, we solicited her for Goldman-approved places to eat, shop, and visit in the Windy Cindy. Scroll through below to see her expert picks—some may surprise you!