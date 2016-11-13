11 Things I'm Really Glad I Packed for a Trip to Iceland

In this feature, InStyle's Associate Editor Claire Stern documents what she packed and wore for her trip to Reykjavík, Iceland.

There was a point a few months ago where I couldn't do one mindless scroll through Instagram without seeing someone gallivanting around Iceland—soaking in the hot springs, climbing glaciers, casually snorkeling between tectonic plates (yes, that's a thing). My first thought was "Why?" Then I realized, the flights are cheap (at least from New York), the fish is fresh, and, as evidenced by the plethora of photos on my feed, the topography is downright beautiful. So it's no surprise that Reykjavík, the capital and largest city, was just ranked #1 on Kayak's Trending New Year's Eve Destinations list.

I recently decided to take the plunge and book a ticket. Having already taken the voyage, here are 11 things that I'm really, really glad I brought with me.