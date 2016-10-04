Hotels From Your Fave TV Shows You Can Visit In Real Life

There's something notoriously glamorous about staying in a hotel, as if by simply staking residence you obtain that ethereal status typically reserved for stars. Let's be real: we've all wanted to be Eloise at the Plaza or Zack and Cody at the Tipton, but those were always a bit beyond our reach. With the biggest fall TV premieres beginning to launch this week, we're drooling over these chic resorts you can stay at IRL.

If you're looking to add some Hollywood-style magic to your visit, these famous—and realistic—New York hotels have become movie stars in their own right. Here's a list of film-favorite hotels to help make your next travel experience a bit more cinematic.

Empire

Anthony Gomez

While Empire is indeed set in the ever-exciting New York, it is predominantly shot at Cinespace in North Lawndale. The show runners have dressed up Chicago locations as New York hot spots, including this beloved Chicago hotel. Located on Michigan Avenue across from Grant Park, Hilton Chicago's open-air rooftop was featured in Empire's recent Season 3 opening scene that concluded Season 2's cliffhanger finale. This marks the property's fourth appearance on the hit show, including the iconic "White Party Coming Out Scene" for Jamal Lyon.

Bloodline

Courtesy of Moorings Village & Spa

Though we admit that the overall premise of Netflix's hit thriller series Bloodline isn't exactly what you would call bright, (unless you consider covering up your brother's murder a cheerful topic), the actual setting itself is pretty breathtaking. The Moorings Village & Spa in the Florida Key of Islamorada was used to film scenes from the famed Netflix series Bloodline, and trust us when we say it doesn't seem like the kind of place where murders and an unnerving array of illegal activity would occur. The stunning beachfront property serves as both the backdrop and residence to the Rayburn house and resort in the show. You can even rent the Rayburn plantation house itself, which is known as the Blue Charlotte House IRL, for the price of roughly $2,500 a night. Grab a chill beverage, lounge outside on the porch, and you'll be rocking out like Mama Rayburn in no time.

The Bachelorette

Courtesy of Elite Private Yachts

If you've ever wanted to live out the Bachelor dream of showering roses to a plethora of hot men on a yacht, this one's for you. ABC's The Bachelorette (Kaitlyn's season) filmed a juicy and dramatic N.Y.C. group date aboard the Atlantica Charter Yachts, the city's premier charter dining yacht. While Kaitlyn brought the drama to the high seas by unexpectedly roping Nick Viall into the group, fans can revel in a stress-free cruise and dinner along the Hudson with unparalleled views of the city skyline and iconic landmarks like the Statue of Liberty, Brooklyn Bridge, and One World Trade Center. Whether you bring one guy or 20, it's sure to be a romantic treat.

Keeping up With the Kardashians

James Shearer

As one of the Kardashian clan's favorite hot spots, the cast and crew of KUWTK was spotted this September at Zuma Miami in The EPIC Hotel as they followed Kanye's Saint Pablo Tour to Florida. Keep an eye out for the hotel's world-renowned modern Japanese restaurant which may be making a cameo in season 13. The restaurant can also be spotted in seasons past including one featuring Khloe, Kourtney, and Scott dining on the waterfront terrace.

Ballers

Courtesy of W South Beach

Appearing throughout the first season of HBO's Ballers, W South Beach has been a regular filming favorite for the show thus far. The Season 2 premiere continued showing love in the opening of Episode 1 with a lunch meeting on the WET deck between Spencer (Dwayne Johnson) and sports agent Jason (Troy Garity).

The Affair

Courtesy of Montauk Yacht Club Resort & Marina

During Season 1 of Showtime's hit series The Affair, Noah and Alison take an intimate stroll down a long, lighted dock at the Montauk Yacht Club Resort & Marina. When a boat mate catches Noah and Alison kissing at the Viking Dock, he asks her if they could go somewhere quiet and she brings him to this unbelievably romantic area. Now you can come visit this award-winning Hamptons hotel for yourself and create your own milestone event. The resort's 106 suites feature nautical-inspired décor and private balconies with a romantic vibe that's sure to start sparks.

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

Sammy Todd Dyess

You won't be able to make over anything in this hotel, but we guarantee you won't want to. The aesthetic Washington Hilton was a branded partner with Top Chef and served as the kitchen set for the series. The hotel also worked with ABC's Extreme Makeover: Home Edition to house The Millers, a family selected for their dedication to animal welfare in their community. While their home was completely renovated, Washington Hilton took them in and provided a behind-the-scenes tour of the hotel, local, and VIP experiences—including the Smithsonian and National Zoo where the family were zoo caretakers for a day.

Hawaii Five-0

Courtesy of Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort

Beloved by both Hawaiian locals and other in the mainland, CBS's Hawaii Five-0 transports viewers to the lush Hawaiian islands with the help of Hilton Hawaiian Village. The iconic property, which only just resigned its production partnership with the show, serves as the backdrop to many memorable scenes, from sweeping shots of the famed Rainbow Tower Mural to clandestine meetings over Blue Hawaii cocktails at Tropics Bar & Grill. To make things even sweeter, the resort is celebrating its anticipated return by launching a dedicated package for their customers.