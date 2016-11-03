We're Totally Nerding out Over the Before and After Pics of These Historic Hotels

More travellers and holidaymakers are searching for digs with character over run-of-the-mill facilities — versed architecture, vintage décor, and perennial furniture. To this end, historic hotels in particular are emblazoning their mark among the discerning public. Immutable, they have withstood the test of time, and above all, their old stones have legendary tales to tell. Every room contains memories of the personalities and successive generations who have survived them.

Sure, you'll find hundreds of hotels and inns on listing sites—most of which offer exceptional service and wonderful amenities—but why not choose a historic site for your own staycation? Some of the coolest, most historic hotels still stand today. And while some of them have undergone drastic cosmetic transformation, many, surprisingly, have hardly changed at all. Be it for their aesthetic proportions or outstanding artistry, they are universally held to embody the true spirit of an age. Rising from ashes and rubble, these soulful edifices have stood the test of time for over 100 years.