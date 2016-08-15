15 Harry Potter Destinations You Can Visit in Real Life

Looking for an attraction that will scratch your sight-seeing itch and satisfy your aching Potter nostalgia? You'll be giddier than a Muggle with a new wand after you go through this list. After all, what better way to indulge your Potter fantasies than by witnessing some of the actual places made famous by the films?

Many have credited the series as a fundamental element of their childhood, and fans, actors, and J.K. Rowling herself have shed many tears at this parting of ways. But the most successful children’s book series of all-time is not fading into the history books just yet. This beloved, familiar world can be conjured up in a second’s notice from the moment you turn over the first dog-eared page—thanks to the bounty of sites that have materialized for Potter fans. Although we were crushed when J.K. Rowling revealed that the series is indeed over, it will always live on in our hearts.

Your long-waited-for letter from Hogwarts may never actually come, but a visit to each of these destinations will get Potter fans pretty close. Check out these magical spots and start planning your epic Harry Potter adventure today!