3 Celebrity Chefs Tell Us Where to Eat in The Hamptons

Claire Stern
Sep 05, 2016 @ 12:00 pm

Summer is synonymous with outdoor cookouts, but if you're heading out east for the long weekend, restaurants are the place to see and be seen—especially in the Hamptons. Thankfully, there's a plethora of mouthwatering options to choose from. To save you the legwork, we asked three celebrity chefs (and locals) for their go-to spots. Scroll through below to see their picks.

Bostwick’s Chowder House

“Bostwick’s is my spot. It’s the best of its kind in terms of beach food. I love the lobster rolls and clams, but they’ve got all the good out east seafood stuff.”

—Bobby Flay, chef and owner of Gato

277 Pantigo Rd., East Hampton, N.Y.; bostwickschowderhouse.com.

DOPO La Spiaggia

“It overlooks the boats in Sag Harbor, and there’s an outdoor and indoor seating area. I always get the pizza bread, which comes with olive oil and rosemary on top but is still surprisingly light. They also have a plain spaghetti pomodoro with basil that’s phenomenal.” 

Giada de Laurentiis, chef and owner of Giada and host of Giada at Home

6 Bay St., Sag Harbor, N.Y.; dopolaspiaggia.com.

TATE'S BAKE SHOP

“It's all homemade. The owner, Kathleen King, makes stuff for all over the country, but everything still tastes like she made just one cake. She’s remarkable.” 

—Ina Garten, chef and host of Barefoot Contessa

43 N. Sea Rd., Southampton, N.Y.; tatesbakeshop.com.

