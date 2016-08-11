Transportation Explanation: Getting Around in Montauk/The Hamptons

Briana Draguca
Aug 10, 2016

When the weekend rolls around, many city dwellers look to the Hamptons for an escape from the hustle and bustle. But once you venture out to these laid-back beach towns, you’ll find that the subway system won’t be there to take you to your next destination. Don’t panic there are plenty of other ways to get around. Whether you’re looking to pedal around on a beach cruiser or you’d rather use a tech-savvy taxi app to explore, scroll down to find the best transportation method for your next seaside getaway.

Hampton Hopper

Mode of Transportation: App-based premium bus network

How to Use It: Download the app onto your phone to see where and when you can hop on the bus

Where You Can Go: Anywhere between Sag Harbor and Montauk

Price: $12 for a single-ride ticket, $20 for an unlimited-ride daily pass

Website: http://www.hamptonhopper.com/

Montauk Bike Shop

Mode of Transportation: Bike rentals

How to Use It: Visit the shop and rent a bike to explore Montauk or opt to join a guided bike group tour

Where You Can Go: Anywhere in Montauk! For a wilderness trail, cycle in Montauk’s Hither Woods and for a coastal trail, ride along the Block Island Sound.

Price: $14 per hour, $45/one day rental

Website: http://www.montaukbikeshop.com/

Pink Tuna Taxi

Mode of Transportation: Rose-hued cabs

How to Use It: Call the service number to request a cab to bring you to your next destination whenever you’re ready

Where You Can Go: Anywhere in the Montauk/East Hampton area

Contact: 631-668-3838

Uber

Mode of Transportation: App-based taxi service

How to Use It: Download the Uber app onto your phone to hail a taxi to pick you up and bring you to your destination

Where You Can Go: Westhampton, Northampton, and Shelter Island (East Hampton & Montauk are not included)

Website: https://www.uber.com/cities/hamptons/

 

Long Island Rail Road

Mode of Transportation: Non-stop reserved service on the LIRR commuter railroad

How to Use It: Reserve your seat online for a minimum of eight travel dates in either direction (Eastbound or Westbound)

Where You Can Go: From Penn Station in New York City to Westhampton (Eastbound) & From Westhampton to Penn Station (Westbound)  

Price: $49.25 per ticket for Eastbound service, $41.50 per ticket for Westbound service

Website: http://web.mta.info/lirr/hamptons/reserveservice.htm\

 

The Free Ride

Mode of Transportation: Gas-free electric shuttle service

How to Use It: Hop on the shuttle at their designated stops any time between 9:00 AM-6:00 PM every day of the week.

Where You Can Go: Southampton, East Hampton, and Montauk

Price: Free

Website: http://www.thefreeride.com/

 

Hamptons Taxi App

Mode of Transportation: App-based taxi hailing and tracking

How to Use It: Download the app onto your phone to access taxis from various services across the Hamptons

Where You Can Go: Anywhere between the Hamptons and Montauk

Website: https://itunes.apple.com/sb/app/hamptons-taxi/id1005778225?mt=8

