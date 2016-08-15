Toast's 20 Summer Essentials Prove She's the Coolest Canine

toastmeetsworld/Instagram
Time and time again, Toast proves that she knows how to live the dog days of summer better than most people—let alone her fellow canines. Sure, her sisters Muppet and Pants are usually along for the ride, but Toast has a vision unlike any other pup when it comes to planning the ultimate beachy getaway or roaming the city streets of Manhattan in style. She’s such a pro that she even released a book, Toasthampton, with the help of her mom, The 12ish Style blogger Katie Sturino, this summer—and whether she’s she’s lounging in Italy or poolside in Montauk, the rescue pup’s adventures have kept us constantly entertained.

We recently caught up with Toast (and Sturino) to chat all things Hamptons for InStyle’s August issue, and in addition to her favorite Montauk spots, she shared some of her warm-weather must-haves. From fashion and food to fur-care and fun, we learned everything that keeps the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel living the glam life. Scroll down for 21 of her summer essentials.

1 of 20 yark/Instagram

Luxe Leashes

Yark makes high-quality pieces that come in fun, bright colors.”

2 of 20 shopwaggo/Instagram

Stylish Set of Bowls

“Waggo. I give them to all my friends.”

available at waggo.com $20-$26 SHOP NOW
3 of 20 toastmeetsworld/Instagram

Pool Float

“I wouldn't be caught dead on a swan raft this summer. It's all about the ice cream cone now.”

4 of 20 toastmeetsworld/Instagram

Bath Product

“Dogtails shampoo. It smells like heaven.”

available at dogtailsshop.com $16 SHOP NOW
5 of 20 toastmeetsworld/Instagram

Doggy Designers

Ralph Lauren understands me better than anyone, and Canine Styles has great preppy clothes and raincoats.”

6 of 20 toastmeetsworld/Instagram

Beach Read

"Live Fast, Die Hot by Jenny Mollen. That's my life motto.” 

7 of 20 Courtesy

Nap-Ready Towel

“Hermès. When your towel is this chic, you know you've made it.”

available at hermes.com $510 SHOP NOW
8 of 20 toastmeetsworld/Instagram

Snapchat to Follow

“My mom, Katie Sturino, @The12ishstyle.”

9 of 20 toastmeetsworld/Instagram

Summer Shades

“Karen Walker's Poolside collection this season is divine.”

10 of 20 toastmeetsworld/Instagram

Spot to Make Friends

“BBQs. I'll hang out with anyone who's not wearing a fedora.”

11 of 20 toastmeetsworld/Instagram

Refreshing Drink

“White Girl Rosé.”

12 of 20 harryjoshhair/Instagram

Styling Tools

“My brush and hair dryer are both Harry Josh. He does all the best models' hair, so obviously he does mine too.”

13 of 20 toastmeetsworld/Instagram

Grooming Goal

“I have year-round beach waves, but I love a puppy cut for summer.”

14 of 20 toastmeetsworld/Instagram

Giant Beach Bag

“Parker Thatch's Toast Tote.”

available at parkerthatch.com $88 SHOP NOW
15 of 20 toastmeetsworld/Instagram

Sun Protectant

SkinCeuticals.”

16 of 20 champagnepapi/Instagram

Concert Plans

“I’m catching Drake on his Summer Sixteen tour. I love him.”

17 of 20 toastmeetsworld/Instagram

Trends She's Contemplating

“Definitely not culottes. Maybe I’ll try surfing and wear a wetsuit as clothing.” 

18 of 20 toastmeetsworld/Instagram

Poolside Must-Have

“A hot dude.”

19 of 20 toastmeetsworld/Instagram

Sand Activity

“Checking out other girls' swimsuit styles. And napping. I like waking up and not knowing where I am, and I can literally fall asleep anywhere I want to.”

20 of 20 toastmeetsworld/Instagram

Rainy Day Goals

“If it’s raining, I still go outside and walk for exercise. But other than that, it’s movie marathons all day. My favorite this summer is How to Be Single.”

