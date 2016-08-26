5 Shops You Need to Visit on Long Island, According to Jonathan Adler

Welcome to InStyle ♥​'s the Hamptons! It may take longer to get to Montauk than anywhere else in the Hamptons, but as the saying goes, some things in life are well worth the wait. Discover everything we're loving about Montauk right now .

Welcome to InStyle ♥​'s the Hamptons! It may take longer to get to Montauk than anywhere else in the Hamptons, but as the saying goes, some things in life are well worth the wait. Discover everything we're loving about Montauk right now .

Jonathan Adler knows a thing or two about interiors. After all, his eponymous brand has amassed a cult following due to its modern aesthetic, which fuses bold colors with splashy patterns—a style that he's since dubbed "happy chic." So it's fitting that the N.Y.C. interior designer's summer hideaway in Shelter Island, N.Y., which he shares with his husband, Barney's charming creative ambassador Simon Doonan, would feature a cheerful assortment of furnishings, many of which he scooped up locally. With that in mind, we asked Adler for his go-to haunts out east that make his home away from home especially unique, or, as he would say, "groovy." Below, his five recommendations.