See How 14 Celebrities Vacation in the Hamptons

Hamptons season is in full swing: Weekends mean beach days and barbecues (and sitting in lots of traffic). Celebrities notoriously flock to the area in the summer months, and it’s not uncommon to see several in a night at local hotspots like the Surf Lodge. Some—from Martha Stewart to Scarlett Johansson—own homes there, and many take to Instagram to document their swanky trips.

Want to know what your favorite celebs get up to in the Hamptons? We did, too, which is why we’ve compiled their best vacation moments below. Scroll through and be thankful it’s Friday—even if you’re not headed to the Hamptons for some fun in the sun.

Olivia Palermo Sunset walk in the Hamptons 🌄🚤🛥⛵️🛥🌊🐟🐠#happyweekend 😀☀️ A photo posted by Olivia Palermo (@oliviapalermo) on Jul 23, 2016 at 5:54pm PDT

Zach Braff Where are you? We'll pick you up! A photo posted by Zach Braff (@zachbraff) on Jul 23, 2016 at 6:24pm PDT

Heidi Klum

Tranquil ❤️❤️ Montauk ❤️❤️ILYV A photo posted by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Jul 6, 2016 at 4:13am PDT

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend ☀️☀️☀️ #REVOLVEinthehamptons A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 4, 2016 at 8:07am PDT

Gwyneth Paltrow Don't know what's prettier, sunset or @ithurman #sheltersunset A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Aug 22, 2015 at 6:23pm PDT

Nick Jonas There are days without shows, there are never days off. Thanks for getting me to the Hamptons, @lyft! A photo posted by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Jul 19, 2016 at 2:17pm PDT

Taylor Hill Sunday fun day ☀️ A photo posted by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill) on May 29, 2016 at 9:40am PDT

Scott Disick

Always miss this hamptons view A photo posted by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Dec 23, 2015 at 6:43pm PST

Nicole Richie Summa Time with @HouseofHarlow1960 & @revolve #HOHxREVOLVE A photo posted by @nicolerichie on Jul 23, 2016 at 7:00pm PDT

Ansel Elgort What Can Make Me Feel This Way A photo posted by anselelgort (@anselelgort) on Jul 25, 2016 at 7:30am PDT

Christie Brinkley Basking in the glow of family with 2 of my 3 @alexarayjoel @jackbrinkleycook Enjoying sunset at my parents Memorial Tree. #sag harbor #love #enjoyeachday ✌🏼️🌸🌺❤️🇺🇸👍🏼💞🌻💐💖🌟 A photo posted by Christie Brinkley (@christiebrinkley) on Jul 28, 2016 at 9:29am PDT

Alec Baldwin

July in East Hampton... A photo posted by Alec Baldwin (@iamabfalecbaldwin) on Jul 3, 2016 at 6:23pm PDT

