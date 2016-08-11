The 5 Best Places in the Hamptons, According to Eyeswoon's Athena Calderone

Welcome to InStyle ♥'s the Hamptons! It may take longer to get to Montauk than anywhere else in the Hamptons, but as the saying goes, some things in life are well worth the wait. Discover everything we're loving about Montauk right now.
If you're craving swoon-worthy inspiration for just about anything, look no further than Athena Calderone's Instagram. Brimming with delicious seasonal recipes and double tap-worthy décor ideas, the lifestyle blogger's feed is a veritable feast for the eyes—especially in the summertime, when she spends her days surveying the scene at her home in Amagansett, a low-key beach town in East Hampton, N.Y. Assuming she has the chicest recommendations out east (spoiler alert: we were right), we asked for her go-to spots. No filter required.