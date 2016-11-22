Gwyneth Paltrow Dishes on Her Travel Tips and New Clothing Line

Goop has come a long way since its initial inception in 2008, when Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand primarily consisted of a weekly newsletter that would inform its readers of Barcelona's trendiest wine bars or the latest innovations in scented bath oils.

While Goop may be most famous for being the place where the Oscar-winning actress popularized a way to describe divorce and a forum to share her commitment to health (with accompanying products for sale), it's also where she expresses her passion for travel and dishes on exclusive finds from her trips.

In fact, chances are high that most sightings of Paltrow these days are of when she is on the road. Though she lives in Los Angeles, she says she travels at least a few times a month, both for work and pleasure, and counts Austria, Paris, Barcelona, Hong Kong and Deer Valley, Utah, among her recent trips.

Paltrow was in Los Angeles recently to speak at Airbnb Open and promote her new Goop collection lines. She chatted with Airbnb co-founder Brian Chesky about wellness on the road, traveling with her children, and where she most wants to go.

Gwyneth Paltrow's top tips for taking your kids overseas? "Xanax and alcohol," she chuckled.

In all seriousness, the actress and mum-of-two opened up on traveling as a frazzled parent.

"No, My kids are great travellers," she said. "They have been on planes since they were tiny. They love to travel. I like to take them with me because I like to see things through their eyes. We went to New York City, where I grew up and we have been countless times, and they see things and get really excited about it."

Paltrow also believes travel has the power to bring people from across the globe together and break down barriers—especially in the wake of the recent U.S. election.

"People are clearly tired of the status quo and we don't really know what that means. It's like someone threw it all up in the air to see where it all lands. We are thinking in such different ways; that was the most amazing thing about this last election. I was thinking I don't understand the opposition much at all. I'm not going to say who was the opposition...I just really need to open my mind and understand."

In the meantime, Paltrow said she is taking a step back from her acting career to focus on Goop, her lifestyle site and app—a site that came to be because her friends and family were always asking her for travel tips.

"I would spend three or four months in a place filming; I would live there. I wasn't just there for a few weeks. We'd always be supported by a movie company; that's where I would get all my information. I wouldn't ask the hotel concierge, I would ask the truck drivers, the make-up artists, 'Where do you shop? Where do you eat?' I was getting really bad information from the concierge, maybe they got a kick-back, so I started Goop as a once-a-week email."

The company—while still committed to its newsletter—has, especially in recent years, expanded its scope. Earlier this year, Goop introduced its first skin-care products and presented their first apparel collection, titled "Goop Label," to add to their recently launched fragrance and skin-care lines.

The clothes were designed by a "creative collaboration between Paltrow and a small team of designers," and made in Italy at "the same factories as the leading designer brands." The pieces were all inspired by items in Paltrow's closet that she's held onto over the years: "timeless, essential, luxurious basics that work overtime, that she's never been able to replace," per a statement from the company.

The label will release a set of five elevated basics every month, timed to that season, and then those items will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis until they sell out.

"I wanted to create product that is incredibly high quality and delivered at a great value—I think there's a huge white space in the market for luxurious ready-to-wear at a direct-to-consumer price," Paltrow said in the statement. "It was very important to me to make the clothes in the same way that all of my favorite designer clothing is made, which is in Italy, with beautifully loomed fabrics, incredible tailoring, and incredible attention to detail, but to be able to deliver those pieces at a third of the price."

Safe to say: we can't wait to spend the rest of our weekend reading up on her Goop-approved travel tips whilst donning her effortlessly chic new line.