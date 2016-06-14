7 Tips for Glamping Like a Pro

Thomas J. Story/Sunset Publishing
Sydney Mondry
Jun 14, 2016

Summer weekends are meant for relaxing outdoors. Many of us, week after week, will pack up a beach bag and head straight to the nearest body of water for a solid tanning session and refreshing dip. But wouldn’t it be nice to switch up your sun-soaked getaway once in a while? This summer, we’re making it our goal to get our glamp on. Glamping—glam camping, for the uninitiated—is a perfect way to get in touch with nature and score some R&R without sacrificing comfort.

“CampSunset”

In Camp Sunset: A Modern Camper's Guide to the Great Outdoors ($15; amazon.com), the editors of Sunset magazine provide expert tips for enjoying a cozy and stylish weekend in the woods. Read on below for their wise words, and a few accessories you might need before hitting the road.

Get Off the Ground

“Purists be damned: You’re under no moral obligation to spend the night on the ground. The best way to make camp feel luxurious? An air mattress with built-in pump (use an adapter with your car’s power outlet).”

Slumberland Deluxe Comfort Mattress, $236; wayfair.com

Treat Your Feet

“An indoor-outdoor throw rug or a pair of slippers will make you forget your floor is dirt.”

Ugg Dakota Moccasins, $100; bloomingdales.com

Bring Comfort Touches From Home

“Wake up to birdsong and mountain views in your own sheets, on your own pillow, under a cozy alpaca throw.”

Lima Alpaca Throw, $179; crateandbarrel.com

Keep it Clean

“Use a small whisk broom to sweep out the tent and keep things tidy.”

Wire Wound Corn Whisk Broom, $5; amazon.com

Create Mood Lighting

“When you’re ready to hang out in the tent for the evening, there’s no need to blind each other with headlamps. To brighten the entire tent, fill a 1-gallon water jug, then strap a headlamp around it to create a softer interior light. Or pick up a Moroccan-style lantern at an import store, and light it with a battery-powered LED votive (never use real candles).”

Cathedral Lace Lantern, $16; pier1.com

Light Your Path

“There’s no need to roam around in the dark looking for your tent and trying to avoid tent stakes. Mark your way with solar-powered garden lights or tent stakes with integrated LED lights.”

UCO ML-SL-P Tent StakeLight with LED Light and Emergency Strobe, $13; amazon.com

Set a Beautiful Table

“Want to make even the simplest camp meal feel three-star? Set the table with a cheery tablecloth, some matching enamelware dishes, mugs and a coffee pot, and cloth bandanas for napkins. Get ready for compliments from your camping neighbors.”

Pioneer Camp Set, $102; gsioutdoors.com

