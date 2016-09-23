6 Spooky Ghost Tours to Take This Halloween—If You're Brave Enough

Courtesy Ghost City Tours; Getty; Courtesy Madame Tussauds; Lizzie Borden Bed & Breakfast & Museum/Facebook
Fancy yourself a paranormal CSI in training ready to slay some of your own “class 5 free-roaming vapors”? Well, this Halloween, you’ll have the chance to do that and more. Cross country flight, mini road trip or a simple staycation—make sure you add one of these six ghost tours to your Halloween festivities and consider chasing these caspers from the big and small screen.
1 of 6 Lizzie Borden Bed & Breakfast & Museum/Facebook
THE LIZZIE BORDEN BED & BREAKFAST MUSEUM TOUR, FALL RIVER, MA
