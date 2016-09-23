6 Spooky Ghost Tours to Take This Halloween—If You're Brave Enough

Feeling adventurous? Then reserve one of the eight rooms at the eerie Lizzie Borden Bed and Breakfast in Fall River, MA., a quick drive from Boston. Short house tours happen during the day, but B&B guests receive a longer complimentary one. Besides the children’s rhyme, three movies, and a Lifetime TV mini-series, the urban legend has even inspired episodes on shows like The Simpsons and Dance Moms. But watching the story of Lizzy unfold on the screen and staying at her house are two different scenarios. Lee-ann Wilber, the manager, has said some guests become so frightened they run out of the inn.

TOUR: 92 Second Street, Falls River, MA, 508-675-7333

BONUS: Rent the movie from Amazon, iTunes, YouTube, or Google Play. Or travel a mile down the road and use a cool Snapchat filter for a selfie in front of Maplecroft, at 306 French Street, the other home in which Lizzie Borden lived after she was acquitted.