These Florida Hotels Offer Special Spa Services for Clients Affected By Cancer

Pink October marks the beginning of Breast Cancer Awareness month, an annual campaign that aims to increase knowledge and awareness of the disease. For people affected by cancer, having the chance to relax, feel pampered, and focus on wellness can be a vital part of treatment and recovery.

A growing number of spas are responding to that need, providing a welcoming, informed sanctuary for cancer patients and survivors through specialized staff training and spa services. SiSpa is an award-winning seaside sanctuary, offering world-class wellness and pampering inspired by the natural beauty and healing powers of the ocean, that can be experienced at these two Florida oceanfront resorts: the Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa and the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Pompano Beach Resort & Spa. The sea-inspired spa menu caters to women, men and couples with a full array of body therapies, massages, facials, waxes and nail therapies.

Courtesy

It gets even better. With Breast Cancer Awareness Month (BCAM) rapidly approaching this October, both locations at Florida's premier beachfront resorts have trained its entire staff in proper cancer care protocol. Training was provided by The Florida Cancer Aware program and included an eight-hour course of lectures, followed by a five-hour hands-on practicum on the processes and protocols for conducting treatments on oncology guests.

RELATED: 23 Stylish Ways to Support Breast Cancer Awareness Month

In the heels of the staff's heightened awareness for cancer treatment framework and procedures, SiSpa has rolled out a "Comfort Care Classics" menu with a selection of services designed exclusively for guests who have cancer as well as survivors.

The menu includes massage, facial, body, and nail services that promote relaxation and stress relief to oncology and recovering guests. An accompanying caregiver can also enjoy an exclusive 20-percent discount on regularly priced services.

According to SiSpa Spa Director Pat Dutcher, "SiSpa's mission to promote wellness and provide a welcoming sanctuary for all of its guests is top of mind for our entire staff. We further this mission by educating ourselves to accommodate our guests who have or have had cancer. We are committed to motivating our guests, as well as our staff, with an invitation to wellness—to embrace all of life's trials and to emerge with positivity and healing in mind."

To make the spa experience as comfortable and seamless as possible for all SiSpa guests, the booking of a "Comfort Care Classics" treatment will alert the staff without the guest ever having to disclose any personal information unless they so desire. Therapists are knowledgeable and mindful of the appropriate questions to ask in order to assess each person's individual needs.

During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, both the Pompano Beach and Singer Island SiSpas will also be running a Facebook contest the first and third weeks of the month. Followers can nominate a deserving cancer fighter/survivor to receive a complimentary Comfort Care Classics service, and the nominator of the contest winner will get a prize as well—a 50-minute service of their choice from the regular spa menu.

For reservations or more information on SiSpa at Marriott Singer Island, you call 561-340-1755. For SiSpa at Marriott Pompano Beach, call 954-944-9528.