Forgot to Plan Spring Break? 4 Easy Trips to Take Now

We get it: Between, work, kids, and maintaining those baby-like highlights, certain things fall to the wayside—like actually booking that vacation you keep claiming you so badly need. With spring break fast approaching, we spoke with Travel + Leisure's Jacqueline Gifford for her top vacation recommendations the whole family can get behind, and all as effortless to put together as those highlights are supposed to look.

Not exactly beach-ready? Not a problem. "All families want to go to the beach," Gifford says. Given your late entry, "you'll want to look beyond the beach and think about places where it's not peak season." And so not a single one of her picks involves you packing a bathing suit. You're welcome.

