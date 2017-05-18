Dylan Lauren Takes Us Behind the Scenes of Her Trip to Ecuador

As the reigning Queen of Candy, Dylan Lauren knows a thing or two about chocolate. So it's only fitting that the Dylan's Candy Bar founder—and daughter of designer Ralph Lauren—would join the nonprofit Heifer International on a trip to Ecuador, the undisputed cocoa center of the world. There, Lauren met with local farmers in Manabi to help produce a more bountiful cacao yield, meet with women's groups who have pooled their money to invest in agricultural developments, and still managed to have left time in her schedule to sample some of the local sweets.

Here, she shares exclusive behind-the-scenes photos from her trip.