Can't Sleep on Flights? Delta's Luxurious Personal Suites Are About to Change That

Now you can kick back, relax, and cruise the skies in the exclusivity of your own suite. Delta Air Lines is taking business class private and redefining international travel with the introduction of the Delta One suite, designed with an emphasis on exceptional customer comfort and privacy.

As the first business class cabin to feature a sliding door at each suite, the Delta One suite offers each person a private pad accessed by a sliding door with thoughtfully designed personal stowage areas (no more overhead cramming) and an advanced in-flight entertainment system.

Other amenities in the suite include memory foam-enhanced comfort cushion, an 18-inch-high resolution entertainment monitor (the largest among United States carriers), and roomy stowage compartments for shoes, headphones, and labtops. They also offer universal power outlets and high-powered USB ports at every seat, complete with in-suite customizable ambient lighting that you can adjust to fit your personal preference.

Delta's plan to roll out its so-called Delta One section on the carrier's new A350 jets starting September 2017 with 32 suites. They aim to create an experience with a comfortable, residential feel.

The best news? These latest upgrades will not cost you any less; the company told New York Times that they call this a "product upgrade as opposed to a price upgrade." The service will include the features Delta customers have grown to expect, such as chef-curated meals, wine pairings by Delta's Master Sommelier Andrea Robinson, and TUMI amenity kits featuring Kiehl's premium skincare and in-flight loungewear on select flights.

Needless to say—this could be a great incentive to upgrade or splurge with all those extra miles you have.