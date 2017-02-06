The Ultimate Guide to Madrid

It’s about time Madrid caught up to Barcelona and Seville, Spanish cities long since lauded for their creativity and prominence. Madrid is the country’s capital and largest city. While it may be late to the party, it’s certainly become the coolest kid there.

Firmly planted in an age of burgeoning creativity, Madrid’s trifecta of excellent national museums, known as the golden triangle of art, include Museo Nacional del Prado, Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía, and El Museo de Arte Thyssen-Bornemisza, have recently added square footage and undergone renovations.

Although much of its architecture was constructed during the 16th and 17th centuries, like the Plaza Mayor and Puerta del Sol, new boutiques, gastropubs, and cafés pop up weekly.

Madrileños entrust the spirit of the city, traditional yet unpretentious, onto its visitors. Siestas are celebrated daily, but not always with sleep. Commercial galleries have thrust the city’s artists and poets into the limelight.

VIDEO: The 10 Most-Pinned Travel Destinations

Here are some superb places to sleep, eat, drink, shop and experience. Don’t forget to snap along the way!

WHERE TO STAY Hotel Villa Magna courtesy The Hat Madrid courtesy 1 of 2 Advertisement

WHERE TO EAT Habanera habaneracolon/Instagram Chocolatería San Ginés Alex Segre/Alamy Stock Photo StreetXO courtesy El Corte Ingles 1 of 3 Advertisement

WHERE TO DRINK El Columpio elcolumpiomadrid/Instagram Tartan Roof Bar courtesy Azotea del Circulo 1 of 2 Advertisement

WHERE TO SHOP El Corte Inglés courtesy El Corte Ingles 1 of 1 Advertisement