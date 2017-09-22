Victoria’s Secret Model Cindy Bruna Shares Her Insider’s Guide to Paris Fashion Week

At just under six feet tall with enviably long legs, Victoria’s Secret model Cindy Bruna knows how to rule a runway. Born in Saint-Raphaël, on the French Riviera, the French model with Congolese and Italian roots has visited Paris for castings ever since she was a teenager. When she’s not popping up in ads for the likes of Balmain, H&M, and Ralph Lauren or the lingerie brand’s much-ballyhooed fashion show, Bruna can be found lounging in her apartment in the ritzy 16th arrondissement on the city’s Right Bank, glass of wine in hand. Chic indeed.

VIDEO: Runway Remix: Watch Our Recap of Paris Fashion Week

Here, Bruna shares her must-haves during the busiest season on the runways.