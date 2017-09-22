Victoria’s Secret Model Cindy Bruna Shares Her Insider’s Guide to Paris Fashion Week

At just under six feet tall with enviably long legs, Victoria’s Secret model Cindy Bruna knows how to rule a runway. Born in Saint-Raphaël, on the French Riviera, the French model with Congolese and Italian roots has visited Paris for castings ever since she was a teenager. When she’s not popping up in ads for the likes of Balmain, H&M, and Ralph Lauren or the lingerie brand’s much-ballyhooed fashion show, Bruna can be found lounging in her apartment in the ritzy 16th arrondissement on the city’s Right Bank, glass of wine in hand. Chic indeed.

VIDEO: Runway Remix: Watch Our Recap of Paris Fashion Week

Here, Bruna shares her must-haves during the busiest season on the runways.

STATEMENT SUNNIES

“Anything with tinted shades. I like to be different.”

CLOSET STAPLE

“Oversized boyfriend jeans from Re/Done.”

SIGNATURE SUITCASE

“I love my black Tumi rollaway. It’s simple and classic.”

FAVORITE MUSEUM

“The Musée d’Orsay is a must. I’m a big fan of van Gogh [pictured here] and Monet.”

IDEAL MEAL

“Steak tartare at Loulou in the Musée des Arts Décoratifs. It has beautiful views and delicious French-Italian food.”

SNEAKER OBSESSION

“White Adidas.”

GO-TO GETAWAY

“Parisians like to go to Deauville, a seaside resort about two hours by train, to eat oysters and gamble at the casino. The vibe is great.”

DRINK OF CHOICE

“Valpolicella red wine. It’s Italian.”

available at Astor Wines & Spirits $15 SHOP NOW
MAKEUP ESSENTIAL

“I moisturize my lips with Avène lip balm. It makes me feel awake and pretty.”

available at Avène $14 SHOP NOW
EYE OPENER

“I always brush my eyebrows with MAC Cosmetic’s clear gel. It helps keep them structured.”

available at Bloomingdale’s $18 SHOP NOW
DREAM HOTEL

“The Peninsula Paris is very luxurious. They have a great gym, too.”

For more from Bruna, pick up the September issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and Amazon.com, and for digital download now.

