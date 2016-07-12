9 TV Shows Filmed in Chicago

From Humboldt Park’s recent surge of vintage shops to Wicker Park’s mind-blowing culinary scene and Grant Park’s 25 Years of Lollapalooza extravaganza this month, the lakefront metropolis of Chicago has never felt so dynamic. See everything we're loving about the Windy City right now.

Chicago might be known for its epic deep-dish pizza, The Bean that sits in Millenium Park, and as the first home of the Obamas, but did you know the Illinois city also has become a mini Hollywood? Yep, some of the biggest shows on television right now, like Empire and Shameless, are filmed in the Windy City.

Of course, it’s no surprise that NBC’s Chicago franchise films there. In fact, the Emmy award-winning executive producer of the franchise, Dick Wolf, gave Chicago a starring role in his productions. From the original Chicago Fire to the newest Chicago Justice (which premieres mid-season), the city is the heartbeat of each show—it’s no wonder they chose to film exclusively on location.

Plus, Fox, which distributes Empire, recently added two more from its latest round of pilots (APB and The Exorcist) to film in the city as well.

Check out all of the Chicago-based TV shows below. Then, next time you’re tuning in, try to spot your favorite landmarks!