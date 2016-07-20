5 Chicago Pop-Ups You Won’t Want to Miss This Summer

From Humboldt Park’s recent surge of vintage shops to Wicker Park’s mind-blowing culinary scene and Grant Park’s 25 Years of Lollapalooza extravaganza this month, the lakefront metropolis of Chicago has never felt so dynamic. See everything we're loving about the Windy City right now.
Summers are notoriously blissful in Chicago. The Windy City is no longer so windy, and locals and visitors alike are free to take advantage of all the beautiful metropolis has to offer, like beaches and al fresco dining. But Chicago also boasts a number of awesome summer-only activities in the form of pop-ups. From interactive art shows to unique dining experiences, don’t miss these limited-time events, because they’re sure to be poppin’.