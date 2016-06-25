Rachael Ray Visits These 6 Restaurants Whenever She's in Chicago

It goes without saying that Rachael Ray knows good food, but who knew she was also a closet indie rock fan? “We have over 2,000 vinyls!” the Food Network host recently told InStyle about her upstate N.Y. home, which she shares with her husband, John Cusimano, frontman of the alt-rock band The Cringe. In fact, for the past nine years, she’s been combining her two “greatest passions” with Feedback, an annual music festival spotlighting local chefs co-hosted by the couple and held during SXSW in Austin. Now, the event is heading to Chicago for the first time ever, with special Midwest-inspired recipes developed by Ray and a headlining performance by Grace Potter. The action kicks off this Saturday at Lincoln Park Zoo, but ahead of the weekend, we asked Ray to share her top six restaurant picks in the Windy Cindy. Scroll through below.