Wondering Where to Stay in Chicago? These 4 Historic Landmarks Are Now Hot Hotels

From Humboldt Park’s recent surge of vintage shops to Wicker Park’s mind-blowing culinary scene and Grant Park’s 25 Years of Lollapalooza extravaganza this month, the lakefront metropolis of Chicago has never felt so dynamic. See everything we're loving about the Windy City right now .

When it comes to its hotels, Chicago is experiencing a total renaissance. The city has recently hit the refresh button on many of its historic landmarks, turning aged buildings into brand new hotels that offer guests a taste of the city's cultural past and present at the same time.

For a charming-yet-modern lodging experience during your next visit to the Windy City, look no further than these four hotels. Scroll down to check them out (before checking in).