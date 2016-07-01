8 Spots Where You'll Find All the Cool Kids in Chicago

As one of our favorite Chicagoans, Ferris Bueller, put it, "Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop to look around once in a while, you could miss it." The same could be said about his hometown, which has produced some of the country's biggest cultural achievements, like its urban blues, skyscrapers, and, of course, Kanye West. From Humboldt Park's recent surge of vintage shops to Wicker Park's mind-blowing culinary scene and Grant Park's 25 Years of Lollapalooza extravaganza this month, the lakefront metropolis has never felt so dynamic. Who's ready for the Windy City? Anyone? Bueller?

Before you start planning your itinerary, scroll down to discover 11 of the coolest spots to eat, drink, and play in Chicago right now. Our only rule? Don’t you dare skip the deep-dish.