The 5 Best Deep Dish Pizza Spots That Chicago Has to Offer

From Humboldt Park’s recent surge of vintage shops to Wicker Park’s mind-blowing culinary scene and Grant Park’s 25 Years of Lollapalooza extravaganza this month, the lakefront metropolis of Chicago has never felt so dynamic. See everything we're loving about the Windy City right now.
Chicagoans are proud of their deep-dish pizza, and they have every right to be. Thick, dense, and stuffed with sausage and oozy mozzarella cheese, the casserole-like pie is a must-do on your next culinary tour of the Windy Cindy (even though you'll likely need to recline for several hours after your meal). To help you find the very best slice (or two, or three), we picked our favorite contenders. Prepare to indulge.