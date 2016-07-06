Getty Images

The Cool Girl's Guide to Chicago

Who's ready for the Windy City?
InStyle Staff
Jul 06, 2016 @ 1:00 am

As one of our favorite Chicagoans, Ferris Bueller, put it, "Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop to look around once in a while, you could miss it." The same could be said about his hometown, which has produced some of the country's biggest cultural achievements, like its urban blues, skyscrapers, and, of course, Kanye West. From Humboldt Park's recent surge of vintage shops to Wicker Park's mind-blowing culinary scene and Grant Park's 25 Years of Lollapalooza extravaganza this month, the lakefront metropolis has never felt so dynamic.

Where to Stay
<p>Londonhouse Chicago</p>
Londonhouse Chicago
85 E. Upper Wacker Dr.; 312-357-1200; londonhousechicago.com

This 452-room skyscraper is a 93-year-old landmark with a just-completed 22-story tower attached.

Courtesy Londonhouse Chicago
<p>Kimpton Gray Hotel</p>
Kimpton Gray Hotel
122 W. Monroe St.; 877-771-7031; kimptonhotels.com

The boutique chain’s fifth Chicago location is the iconic New York Life Insurance building in the Loop district.

Courtesy Kimpton Gray Hotel
<p>Virgin Hotel</p>
Virgin Hotel
203 N. Wabash Ave.; 312-940-4400; virginhotels.com

Leave it to Virgin to add a sexy sheen to the art deco Old Dearborn Bank Building with the launch of its first-ever hotel.

Anthony Tahlier
<p>Chicago Athletic Association</p>
Chicago Athletic Association
12 S. Michigan Ave.; 312-940-3552; chicagoathletichotel.com

Completed in 1893 by famed architect Henry Ives Cobbs, this former men’s club was gorgeously reincarnated as a four-star property in 2015.

Courtesy Chicago Athletic Hotel
Where to Eat
<p>Doughnut Vault</p>
Doughnut Vault
111 N. Canal St.; 312-285-2830; doughnutvault.com

One heavenly bite of a buttermilk old-fashioned or triple chocolate from Brendan Sodikoff’s famous brick-walled shop and you’ll forget all about that pesky hour-long wait.

Courtesy
<p>RM Champagne Salon</p>
RM Champagne Salon
116 N. Green St.; 312-243-1199; rmchampagnesalon.com

Enter through a cobblestoned back alleyway and settle in for a candlelit evening of steak frites and bubbly at this Parisian-style lounge from the restaurant group behind Old Town Social.

Courtesy
<p>The Broken Shaker</p>
The Broken Shaker
19 E. Ohio St.; 312-940-3699; thefreehand.com/chicago

Chicago is a serious cocktail town. And that’s exactly why Miami’s Freehand Hotel opened a follow-up outpost in River North. Choose from classic James Beard-nominated tropical libations and new Second City-inspired ones.

Courtesy
<p>Pequod’s Pizza</p>
Pequod’s Pizza
2207 N. Clybourn Ave.; 773-327-1512; pequodspizza.com

Locals’ relationship with pizza runs, well, deep. One thing everyone can agree on? Pequod’s Chicago-style pies are the ideal balance of crispy crust and cheesy middle.

Pequod's Chicago Pizza/Facebook
Where to Shop
<p>Tusk</p>
Tusk
3205 W. Armitage St.; 423-903-7093; tuskchicago.com

Launched by Mary Eleanor Wallace (a nurse by day), this perennially cool Logan Square shop champions homegrown talent. Find Double Bonus necklaces, Nataliya Kotlova tunics, and an exclusive clothing collaboration with art brand BFGF.

Courtesy
<p>Ikram</p>
Ikram
15 E. Huron St.; 312-587-1000; ikram.com

Fifteen years after opening, Ikram and Josh Goldman's legendary luxury destination, with its glossy red façade and cutting-edge lineup of Céline, Delpozo, and Sacai, still takes our breath away.

Courtesy
<p>Moon Voyage</p>
Moon Voyage
2010 W. Pierce Ave.; 773-423-8853; shopmoonvoyage.com

Owner Susie Lee gives Wicker Park hipsters what they want: dreamy pieces (Bella Dahl dresses, Herbivore beauty products, Odette NYC jewelry) for less than the price of a four-day festival pass.

moonvoyage/Instagram
<p>Madison Hall</p>
Madison Hall
71 E. Madison St.; 312-683-9586; madisonhallchicago.com

This hotel-lobby spot houses two posh boutiques: a unisex store carrying Aesop products and Moscot glasses, and a women's shop featuring Santa Maria Novella fragrances, Eddie Borgo rings, and fresh-cut flowers.

Courtesy
<p>Space 519</p>
Space 519
900 N. Michigan Ave.; Level 5, 312-751-1519; space519.com

From $40 Wrigley Field prints by Rifle Paper Co. to $495 Rachel Comey jumpsuits, the offerings at this self-described general store (and sister to Madison Hall) include stylish pick-me-ups at every price.

 

Courtesy
<p>Humboldt House</p>
Humboldt House
1045 N. California Ave.; 312-785-1442; humboldthouseco.com

With its vibrant mix of kilim rugs, locally made ceramics, and modern wall hangings, this Humboldt Park outpost could easily be mistaken for a Venice Beach bungalow.

Courtesy
<p>RH Chicago</p>
RH Chicago
1300 N. Dearborn St.; 312-475-9116; restorationhardware.com

You could spend a day exploring Restoration Hardware's new 70,000-square-foot flagship at Three Arts Club, which boasts a huge selection of rustic-sleek housewares, an elegant café, a rooftop park, and a performance space.

Courtesy
<p>Modern Cooperative</p>
Modern Cooperative
1215 W. 18th St.; 312-226-8525; moderncooperative.com

If Sterling Cooper hired Jonathan Adler to decorate its offices, the result would be like this mod mecca brimming with vintage ('50s sofas, '60s bar carts) and contemporary pieces (cheeky pillows, typographical posters).

moderncooperative/Instagram
<p>Greer</p>
Greer
1657 N. Wells St.; 312-337-8000; greerchicago.com

A dizzying experience for any paper nerd, this Old Town trove stocks greeting cards, pens, and journals from indie presses like Ohh Deer and Elum, and a house line, which is sweetly called Civilettes.

 

Courtesy
<p>Arch Apothecary</p>
Arch Apothecary
1359 N. Wells St.; 312-291-9750; archapothecary.com

This bright shop is a go-to for luxury products from lines like Noodle & Boo, Oribe, and RGB Cosmetics. There's also a full menu of hair, makeup, eyebrow, and eyelash treatments.

Courtesy
What to Do
<p>Longman &amp; Eagle</p>
Longman & Eagle
2657 N. Kedzie Ave.; 773-276-7110; longmanandeagle.com

A Michelin-starred restaurant, hopping bar, and upstairs lodging mean you’ll never have to leave.

 

Clayton Hauck
<p>Volumes Bookcafe</p>
Volumes Bookcafe
1474 N. Milwaukee Ave.; 773-697-8066; volumesbooks.com

Happy hour just got a lot smarter thanks to this shop’s captivating reads and local craft beer.

Courtesy Volumes Bookcafe
<p>Heritage Bicycles</p>
Heritage Bicycles
2969 N. Lincoln Ave.; 773-245-3005; heritagebicycles.com

The chain’s general store serves up fresh java and custom bicycles (the first Chicago-made rides since Schwinn left in the ’80s).

Trustudio
<p>Asrai Garden</p>
Asrai Garden
1935 W. North Ave.; 773-782-0680; asraigarden.com

The mash-up of enchanting greenery and twinkly accessories will make you feel as if you’re in an actual fairy tale.   

 

asraigarden/Instagram
