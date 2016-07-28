6 Chicago Art Exhibits to Visit This Summer

From Humboldt Park’s recent surge of vintage shops to Wicker Park’s mind-blowing culinary scene and Grant Park’s 25 Years of Lollapalooza extravaganza this month, the lakefront metropolis of Chicago has never felt so dynamic. See everything we're loving about the Windy City right now .

Chicago is known for many things: deep dish pizza, diehard Cubs fans, and art. World-class architecture (treasured remnants from the 1893 Columbian Exposition) meets modern installations like Cloud Gate (aka “The Bean”) throughout the Loop. Here, art develops less as a spectator sport and more as an invitation to be part of history. You can even spend a night in van Gogh’s Bedroom in Arles listed on Airbnb for $10 per day (reservations open again starting July 2019). Check out this list of unique exhibitions in the Windy City to visit this summer for the perfect culture trip.