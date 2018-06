Chicago has produced some of the country's biggest cultural achievements, like its urban blues, skyscrapers, and, of course, Kanye West. From Humbolt Park's recent surge of vintage shops to Wicker Park's mind-blowing culinary scene and Grant Park's 25 Years of Lollapalooza extravaganza, the lakefront metropolis has never felt so dynamic. Get ready to enjoy the Windy City!

