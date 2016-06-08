Yes, Chic Pet Hotels Do Exist—Here Are 5

Luxury hotels are catering to pets with an ultra extravagant new breed of benefits—feathery beds, specialized menus, and even custom treats with check-in. For example, the historic Sherry-Netherland hotel on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan just launched a partnership with BarkBox (the monthly subscription pet-centric mailer) to bring hotel guests, or more specifically, their furry travel companions, trendy curated gifts for the duration of their stay. While this new service may seem lavish, there are now tons of hotels rolling out the same red carpet to a woman's best friend. Check out these five hotels where you, too, can fetch amazing perks for your pup.