These Photos of Stars on Summer Vacation Are Giving Us Major Wanderlust

emrata/Instagram
Jeniel Terrero
Jul 24, 2016 @ 3:30 pm

Thanks to social media, the luxurious lives of celebrities don't seem so far out of reach. Case in point: This summer, our feeds have been inundated with lust-worthy vacation snaps of stars relaxing beachside and posing in front of picturesque backdrops. While we may be living vicariously through them as we sit at our desks, their nomadic journeys can also function as travel inspo for your next getaway. Take a look at some of the exotic destinations below, and perhaps you'll be inspired to pack your bags.

1 of 12 cristiano/Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo in Ibiza, Spain

The Portuguese soccer player was captured lounging on twin pool floats with his son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. 

2 of 12 alessandraambrosio/Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio in Ibiza, Spain

The Brazilian native, who will be a correspondent for the 2016 Rio Olympic games, shared multiple pics of her adventures in Ibiza, including this stunning shot of her on a terrace wearing a bright yellow one-piece.

3 of 12 dvf/Instagram

Diane von Furstenberg in Ibiza, Spain

The designer enjoyed a brief respite on the Spanish island by taking a dip with her grandson in a sprawling infinity pool. 

4 of 12 mdollas11/Instagram

Rihanna in Turks and Caicos

The singer struck a sultry pose during a girls trip to the Caribbean island. 

5 of 12 emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski in Turks and Caicos

The model-turned-actress showed off some serious hat game in the turquoise ocean. 

6 of 12 adrianalima/Instagram

Adriana Lima in Mykonos, Greece

Lima showed off her #OOTD on the glam Greek island. 

7 of 12 lilyaldridge/Instagram

Lily Aldridge in Greece

The Victoria's Secret vet floated in the crystal-clear sea in Greece. 

8 of 12 vanessahudgens/Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens in Positano, Italy

The singer-actress puckered up with the gorgeous cliffside village in the distance. 

9 of 12 mariahcarey/Instagram

Mariah Carey in Ponza, Italy

The singer set sail in style, uploading this sunset snap during her journey across the Tyrrhenian Sea.

10 of 12 joansmalls/Instagram

Joan Smalls in Barcelona

The Puerto Rican beauty kicked back at the famous Park Güell designed by Spanish architect Antoni Gaudí.

11 of 12

Bella Hadid in St. Barts

The beautiful model showed off her enviable figure on the idyllic French island. 

12 of 12 beyonce/Instagram

Beyonce and Jay-Z in Hawaii

Queen B shared some precious family moments with her hubs and mini-me during a much-needed break from her Lemonade tour.

