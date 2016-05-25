6 Celebrity Audiobooks You Need to Bring on Your Next Road Trip

There's no better way to pass the time on the open road than listening to a gripping story—especially when the narrator is a professional actor who really gets into character. Everyone from Lily Collins to James Franco are lending their voices to everything from childhood classics to page-turning dramas. Read on to check out our top picks—all available for download on Audible—and listen to the exclusive clips.

1. Peter Pan by J.M. Barrie, read by Lily Collins

Get ready to believe in magic again as the actress’s dulcet tones recall all the nostalgia of the beloved story about the boy who refused to grow up. $20; audible.com.

2. The End of the Affair by Graham Greene, read by Colin Firth

A salacious World War II love triangle whispered in your ear by Mr. Darcy? Swoon. $20; audible.com.

RELATED: 9 Ways to Rev Up Your Road-Trip Style

3. The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood, read by Claire Danes

Who better to illuminate the drama of Atwood’s chilling, dystopian society than Homeland’s Carrie Mathison? $25; audible.com.

4. The Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum, read by Anne Hathaway

The Oscar-winning actress and new mom performs an impressive feat of vocal acrobatics, jumping from Scarecrow to munchkin to field mouse and simultaneously bringing all of the characters in the canonical children’s masterpiece to life. $15; audible.com.

5. Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll, read by Scarlett Johansson

The Jungle Book star, known for her intoxicating, sultry tones, unleashes her silly side as she voices a cast of characters that grow "curiouser and curiouser" in this surreal children’s classic. $15; audible.com.

RELATED: 10 Great American Summer Road Trips

6. Slaughterhouse Five by Kurt Vonnegut, read by James Franco

It seems appropriate that the man behind farcical films like This Is the End and The Interview would delve into Vonnegut's idiosyncratic satire, alien encounters and all. $20; audible.com.