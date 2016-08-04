These Celebs Will Make You Want to Try Airport Athleisure

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images (2)
Hana Hong
Aug 04, 2016 @ 1:15 pm

You’re finally cashing in on that ticket to nirvana—white sandy beaches, here you come! But let’s be real—these days, the holiday starts the instant you step into the terminal. You don’t want to be sporting a dress that's way too uncomfortable for an eight-hour flight, or sweats that are a little too casual for your projected destination. Even worse, let’s not talk about the complete stripdown you have to endure in the airport security line.

But doing the security shuffle doesn’t have to be a nerve-racking experience. Wisely curating a killer vacation-ready wardrobe that enables you to pare down without sacrificing style is key, and there are a few other fashion trends you’ll want to heed to make your stint in security a total breeze.

Somewhere between high fashion and high function lays one of the hottest celebrity trends: athleisure. An ode to athletic wear, athleisure is the ideal style for folks who value comfort, but still want to incorporate an element of fashion. Stars like Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, and Rihanna are masters of this versatile look and have a handful of staples in rotation that are ideal for traveling in style without sacrificing comfort. For these celebs, conquering flight fashion is just part of the job description, whether they're schlepping to Paris Fashion Week or heading to a photo shoot in the Bahamas. Our favorite fashion girls are the perfect people to turn to for airport outfit inspo. 

1 of 14 MPI99/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Selena Gomez

Selena arrived in Paris clad in a cozy pair of red sweats for the city's Fashion Week activities. We're totally digging Gomez's scarlet separates, which are made by the French label Vetements. The hooded logo-print sweatshirt and Cutout Cuffs drawstring track pants look totally comfy, but she dubs femininity to the look with her white heels.

2 of 14 GVK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Alessandra Ambrosio

We're head over heels for Alessandra Ambrosio’s elevated athleisure airport look! She flaunts her toned tummy in a blue sweatshirt crop top and pairs it with some dark denim, a varsity baseball cap, and a pair of headphones. 

3 of 14 gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Rihanna

When you look at RiRi's airport style attire in all its androgynous glory, how effortlessly chic she is becomes incredibly evident. Nothing is more chill than arriving at the airport in an oversized varsity jacket. Never one to hide her eclectic style, Rihanna paired this closet staple with a graphic tee and loose sweats.

4 of 14 GVK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Chloë Grace-Moretz

Don't underestimate the power of a simple staple, take Chloë Moretz's monochrome baseball tee. The actress paired a two-toned shirt with always-in black skinnies, finishing the look with a crossbody bag and delicate layering necklace.

5 of 14 Raymond Hall/GC Images

Gigi Hadid

A simple, effortless pair of skinny jeans are easy to dress up or down. Gigi Hadid pulled off the ultimate model-off-duty look by styling a light-wash piece with a white hoodie, army jacket, and baseball cap.

6 of 14 Pixplus/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Iggy Azalea

Black skinny jeans got a high-fashion spin thanks to Iggy Azalea, who styled a distressed pair with a colorblocked sweater. Wisps of monochrome with a black fedora and some black booties tie off the ultimate unisex look.

7 of 14 AKM-GSI

Jessica Alba

Don't knock joggers: The athleisure staple is the ultimate off-duty piece for people who want to fly feeling comfortable without sacrificing style. Jessica Alba gave hers an edgy spin and styled them with a sweatshirt, colorblocked fedora, and light military jacket draped over.

8 of 14 GVK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Cara Delevingne

Classic chucks are a jetsetter must-have. Cara Delevingne dressed comfortably for her travel plans, opting for a loose white tee and some printed joggers. With the addition of her smart accessories, the outfit felt instantly updated.

9 of 14 GVK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Gwen Stefani

If spandex isn't for you, take a cue from Gwen Stefani and opt for slightly dressier leather leggings instead. She dons her flattering bottoms with a sporty Adidas jacket and ups the fashion quotient of her airport ensemble with the addition of a red lip and opaque shades.

10 of 14 GVK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Zendaya

A crisp, clean pair of sneakers are a practical travel style staple that every model has in her arsenal. Zendaya styled her Nike kicks with form-fitting sweats, a gray top, and structured bomber jacket for a look that was the perfect fusion of fashion and comfort.

11 of 14 GVK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner favored the simplest of sartorial choices as she headed out of Los Angeles in a matching tracksuit. The red and cream ensemble cropped off at the middle to reveal a hint of her taut tummy and her raven tresses were pulled back in a low-fuss style. A yellow pom-pom finished the look with a charming touch.

12 of 14 GVK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens—who has a penchant for all things boho—stayed true to her usual style by pairing a crocheted cropped sweater with some slouchy bottoms. A floppy hat and an abundance of gold accessories added some extra cool to her casual get-up.

13 of 14 GVK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Emma Watson

Emma Watson looks impossibly sleek due to her dark color palette and tailored layers. She kept it simple and streamlined in striped pants, paired with an oversized sweater and classic button-up. 

14 of 14 GVK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Behati Prinsloo

Behati Prinsloo turns a t-shirt into a style statement with a clean graphic tee, chunky Doc Martens, and stylish aviators. She tops off the grungy ensemble with a plaid shirt around the waist and some gorgeous gold hoops.

