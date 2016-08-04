These Celebs Will Make You Want to Try Airport Athleisure

You’re finally cashing in on that ticket to nirvana—white sandy beaches, here you come! But let’s be real—these days, the holiday starts the instant you step into the terminal. You don’t want to be sporting a dress that's way too uncomfortable for an eight-hour flight, or sweats that are a little too casual for your projected destination. Even worse, let’s not talk about the complete stripdown you have to endure in the airport security line.

But doing the security shuffle doesn’t have to be a nerve-racking experience. Wisely curating a killer vacation-ready wardrobe that enables you to pare down without sacrificing style is key, and there are a few other fashion trends you’ll want to heed to make your stint in security a total breeze.

RELATED: Stars' Signature Airport Style

Somewhere between high fashion and high function lays one of the hottest celebrity trends: athleisure. An ode to athletic wear, athleisure is the ideal style for folks who value comfort, but still want to incorporate an element of fashion. Stars like Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, and Rihanna are masters of this versatile look and have a handful of staples in rotation that are ideal for traveling in style without sacrificing comfort. For these celebs, conquering flight fashion is just part of the job description, whether they're schlepping to Paris Fashion Week or heading to a photo shoot in the Bahamas. Our favorite fashion girls are the perfect people to turn to for airport outfit inspo.