6 New York Museum Exhibits Worth Braving the Crowds for This Summer

Welcome to InStyle ♥ New York! Throughout May, we're bringing you everything you need to know about downtown New York City. See what we're loving about New York right now.

Claire Stern
May 11, 2016 @ 3:00 pm

New York may be famous for its world-class museums, but let's face it: some exhibitions are better seen from the vantage point of Instagram (clearer images; less crowds). If you're heading to the city this summer, we've rounded up the must-see displaysfrom the Met to the Queens Museumthat are well worth the trip. 

1. Isaac Mizrahi: An Unruly History at The Jewish Museum, March 18, 2016 August 7, 2016

It's hard to believe there hasn't already been a dedicated exhibition about Isaac Mizrahi. Thankfully, The Jewish Museum makes up for lost time with a comprehensive look at the designer's career in fashion, film, and the performing artsand shows how he was often inspired by unlikely sources. The idea for his 2003 Elevator Pad Gown (pictured above) quite literally stemmed from protective pads that line a freight elevator. 

2. Human Interest: Portraits from the Whitney's Collection at The Whitney Museum, April 27, 2016 - February 12, 2017

If you haven't yet made it to the Whitney's new downtown space, the gargantuan sculptural exterior alone is worth seeing. But its new portrait exhibit, with a mix of over 200 iconic and lesser-known works, delves into the art form in an unprecedented way. We could stare at the large-scale photographs of Cindy Sherman for hours. 

3. Manus x Machina: Fashion in the Age of Technology at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 5, 2016 - August 14, 2016

In case the deluge of Met Gala Instagrams wasn't enough to convince you, the Costume Institute's buzzed-about spring exhibition is something to behold. This year's theme explores the relationship between the hand (manus) and the machine (machina) in fashion, showcasing over 170 looks from the early 20th century to present day, including this pair of Christian Dior haute couture dresses crafted in the mid-'50s. 

4. Munch and Expressionism at Neue Galerie, February 18, 2016 - June 13, 2016

When Edvard Munch's painting "The Scream" sold for a record $119.9 million at Sotheby's in 2012, the Internet spun into a collective tizzy over just who the anonymous buyer was. Now, you can see the famed pastel in the flesh, along with other works by the Norwegian artist and his contemporaries, some of which have never been shown in the United States. 

5. Edgar Degas: A Strange New Beauty at The Museum of Modern Art, March 26, 2016 - July 24, 2016

You probably know Degas for his energetic portraits of ballet dancers. With MoMA's first-ever monographic exhibition of the French artist, you'll get an inside look at his entire creative process—wipes, scratches, fingerprints, and all—through 120 rare monotypes, 60 paintings, and various drawings, pastels, and prints. Oh, and did we mention it has Sarah Jessica Parker's stamp of approval?

6. Hey! Ho! Let's Go: Ramones and the Birth of Punk at the Queens Museum, April 10, 2016 - July 31, 2016

Whether you're a die-hard fan of the legendary punk rock band or just appreciate a really good retrospective, you'll enjoy this rousing exhibit, which follows the group from their humble beginnings in Queens, N.Y., to their extraordinary influence on fashion, comic books, and, of course, music. 

